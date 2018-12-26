Local teacher gives promising Canton teen the gift of music

CANTON — This year's Christmas beats out the last after getting the drum set one Canton girl always wanted.

Seventh-grader Justice Cassidy said her new kit came as a complete shock. She and her family were at a local open mic night when she saw her name printed on a bass drum.

Local music teacher Van Stone started refurbishing drum kits for kids who had a promising future in music, and could use the help getting a set.

"I was freaking out. I saw and "I-C-E" at the end, and then he tore it off, and I was like 'Wait? This is for me? You’re not giving that to me are you?,'" she said, remembering the moment she'll never forget.

Since that night, she hasn't stopped practicing Paradise City, oftentimes with her family, among other bands she favors.

“Twenty one pilots. Panic! at the Disco. My Chemical Romance. Fall Out Boy. All the emo stuff,” Justice said.

The 12-year-old doesn't have much experience, but those who know her said her future on the drums is promising.

Justice started playing the quads for a local ENRICHMENT Drumline Academy over the summer.

In just 14 rehearsals, she went from Junior Varsity to Varsity.

“It’s a family. It doesn’t really matter what gender. Being a girl and playing in there is amazing," she said.

Her goal now is to start a band, and she's hoping the new kit helps her sharpen her skills.

