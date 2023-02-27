News 5 story increases possible matches for kidney donation at nonprofit helping veterans

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A nonprofit that works to find a match for military veterans in need of a kidney transplant is gaining local and national attention.

Since the initial story aired in early January on News 5 the calls from both patients and donors continue to grow, according to the founder.

"There's been a ripple effect in just awareness," Sharyn Kreitzer, Founder and Executive Director of DOVE Transplant said.

Sharyn Kreitzer says she's enamored by the power of people's generosity and what media can do for a good cause.

"Because of your news story, we had a lot of people that reached out not only to help, to volunteer, to follow Dove and our progress, but also I had veterans," Kreitzer said.

News 5 Good Morning Cleveland featured Kreitzer's non-profit DOVE-Transplant Donor Outreach for Veterans on Jan. 12.

We highlighted Ohio veteran John Anderson's journey to transplant after going septic.

His kidneys began shutting down, and it was apparent there was severe damage.

After going through the exhaustive dialysis process, he discovered DOVE and found a match with his co-worker.

"Every day I wake up, and I'm thankful. And when I hit my head hits the pillow, I'm just so thankful that I have another chance at life," Anderson said.

Kreitzer started DOVE in 2020 after working as a social worker for dialysis patients and then later at a VA transplant center.

She saw a tremendous need and watched as veterans would often wait years, sometimes dying before they ever found a match.

"Nearly 100,000 people wait for a lifesaving kidney transplant in the United States. We have the remedy within our communities to solve this major problem and save lives," Kreitzer said.

That remedy has become a full-circle moment.

After Sharyn's story aired she says people began talking and contacting DOVE for assistance.

"I've registered five veterans since the airing of your show with our program —who live in the Ohio area. I screened six living kidney donors, and one is actually moving forward to be evaluated to start the transplant process," Kreitzer said.

Kreitzer who resides in Florida has now met with a large group of employees from American Electric Power, the Cleveland National Kidney Foundation, the Northern Ohio National Kidney Foundation and the Cleveland VA.

They're all agencies and organizations that contacted her after the word got out about DOVE's mission and purpose.

"The more we can just keep sharing that story, the more you will see that we are going to save lives. I think that media is a part of the transplant team, a critical part, because what we're trying to do is raise awareness, amplify the need," Kreitzer said.

If you are a veteran in need of a kidney transplant or you're looking to give the gift of life--you can connect to DOVE here.

