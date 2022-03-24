Pins Mechanical rolls into Ohio City—a place with beer, bowling, bocci and more

CLEVELAND — For nearly a year, 1880 West 25th Street was boarded up and closed off, but the transformation is complete: Pins Mechanical opens Thursday.

Pins Mechanical is in the spot of the old Daniel’s Furniture and is now a 27,000-square-foot entertainment complex.

“It’s been a long process with construction,” said Bitrell Scott.

Bitrell Scott is the general manager and said they’re bringing something completely different to the Ohio City neighborhood.

“We call it a room full of fun,” he said. “Everybody has a bar, everybody can serve you a drink, everybody can serve you a draft beer, but everybody can’t entertain you.”

News 5 Cleveland. Pins Mechanical.

On the upper level, you’ll find one of three bars, games like hookie, bocci ball and the newest home to 16 Bit Arcade, filled with old school arcade games, which used to be in Lakewood.

“We did not want to close that location but we really wanted to expand wanted more space,” he said. “We love all the Lakewood guests but most of them will just come here now.”

On the lower level, you’ll find Pinball Alley, foosball, giant Jenga and duck pin bowling.

“One of the big favorite things is duck pin bowling. It’s not your traditional bowling but it’s duck pins, its smaller pins, smaller balls, the pins are on a string,” said Scott.

There’s about 115 employees from bartenders to entertainment services.

News 5 Cleveland. Pins Mechanical.

There’s an extensive cocktail, beer and wine menu, but no food. Scott said they encourage people to bring their own food inside.

“Rent out spaces for parties, rent out the bowling lanes, bring your kids, bring your pets,” he said.

When the doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Scott believes their business will only contribute to other restaurants and bars in the neighborhood.

“I went around this whole neighborhood and introduced myself to people from the supermarket people from the restaurants across the street. We are all one big community,” he said.

Pins Mechanical hours are:

