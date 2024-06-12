Poison hemlock infiltrates every county in Ohio

An invasive and deadly plant has infiltrated every county in Ohio.

News 5 has warned you before about poison hemlock spreading.

Poison hemlock is everywhere this year, and it can kill you

The plant can grow to eight feet tall in its second year when its tiny white flowers bloom.

The plant may look pretty but it can be trouble.

Poison hemlock looks similar to Queen Anne’s lace or garden angelica, with an umbrella shape of white flowers, but hemlock has purple spots on its stems and is most prevalent in places like ditches, waste areas and runoffs.

Experts said every part of the plant is poisonous when ingested through your mouth, nose and eyes.

If you spot the plant, be careful around it.

