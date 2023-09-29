World's Largest Bounce House returns to Northeast Ohio for weekend of family fun

BEREA, Ohio — Get ready for some serious family fun.

The "World's Largest Bounce House" is officially inflating in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

The Big Bounce America 2023 tour returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for a multi-weekend long extravaganza.

The touring inflatable event starts on Saturday, September 30.

It offers a number of attractions including the 16 thousand square foot Bounce House, a new "Sport Slam" sports arena, "The Giant" obstacle course and a space-themed area called "airSPACE".

Big Bounce America is back Friday, October 6, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

