Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

World's Largest Bounce House returns to Northeast Ohio for weekend of family fun

The touring inflatable event starts Saturday, September 30 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
The touring inflatable event starts Saturday, September 30 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 06:34:24-04

BEREA, Ohio — Get ready for some serious family fun.

The "World's Largest Bounce House" is officially inflating in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

The Big Bounce America 2023 tour returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for a multi-weekend long extravaganza.

The touring inflatable event starts on Saturday, September 30.

It offers a number of attractions including the 16 thousand square foot Bounce House, a new "Sport Slam" sports arena, "The Giant" obstacle course and a space-themed area called "airSPACE".

Big Bounce America is back Friday, October 6, Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.