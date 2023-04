The Erie County Health Department has reported a spike in overdoses.

The county says three overdoses have happened in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department, suspected fentanyl has been reported in substances such as pressed counterfeit pills, cocaine, meth and heroin.

The health department said fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Anyone in need of help and in risk of an overdose is asked to call 419-624-3353.