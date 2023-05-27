53-year-old woman dies after car crashes into median in Willoughby

Willoughby Police are investigating after a 53-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a median and died.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 189.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 2003 maroon Saturn Ion in the median between the local and express lanes.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle came off of the bridge from I-90 eastbound when it lost control. Police said the vehicle drove across the local and express lanes before hitting the concrete wall.

A 53-year-old woman was transported to Lake West Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been revealed.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 440-942-9111.

