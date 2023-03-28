Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLake County

Actions

Lake County Sheriff's Office searches for truck involved in hit-skip

Screen Shot 2023-03-28 at 1.02.29 PM.png
Lake County Sheriff's Office
Screen Shot 2023-03-28 at 1.02.29 PM.png
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 13:45:54-04

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a pick-up truck involved in a hit-skip.

The Chevrolet truck was involved in a crash on March 23 at 3:50 p.m. on US 20 and Narrows Road.

According to deputies, the truck was last seen driving south on Bowhall Road after the crash.

Deputies said the truck should have heavy front-end damage.

According to deputies, the truck appears to be a black Chevrolet 2500HD made between 2016 and 2019.

Anyone with information on this truck is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5620.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.