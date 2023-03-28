Lake County Sheriff's Office searches for truck involved in hit-skip

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a pick-up truck involved in a hit-skip.

The Chevrolet truck was involved in a crash on March 23 at 3:50 p.m. on US 20 and Narrows Road.

According to deputies, the truck was last seen driving south on Bowhall Road after the crash.

Deputies said the truck should have heavy front-end damage.

According to deputies, the truck appears to be a black Chevrolet 2500HD made between 2016 and 2019.

Anyone with information on this truck is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5620.

