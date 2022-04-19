Lake Humane Society seeks donations for 1-pound kitten who needs leg amputation

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A one-pound kitten at the Lake Humane Society is in need of a leg amputation.

Sloane and her three siblings were found alone in a backyard.

At a few days old, they were brought to the shelter and transferred into a foster home, where they were bottle-fed every few hours.

According to the shelter, the foster family noticed something was wrong with Sloane's right front leg.

After she was examined by the shelter's vet, it was determined that her wrist bones and the bones in her front arm were not forming correctly.

As Sloane grows larger, her leg won’t be able to keep up and will remain shorter than the rest. This could lead her leg to not be able to function as it should and to other health problems.

The shelter and vet determined that a front amputation will give her the quality of life she deserves.

After the surgery, Sloane will remain in her foster home until she is ready to be adopted.

Sloane’s foster describes her as a “snuggle bug” who will curl up next to you while the other kittens are playing.

Due to the current condition of her leg, she has a difficult time keeping up with her siblings and prefers to watch.

Her treatment will cost around $2,000.

The shelter is asking for help from anyone who is able to donate to her surgery. If you're interested in donating, click here.

