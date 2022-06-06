Two boaters rescued after engine dies, boat begins sinking

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in Lake Erie near the Perry Nuclear Power Plant Monday afternoon after their boat began to sink.

The Coast Guard received a Mayday call over the radio at around 3 p.m., according to an official with the USCG Great Lakes.

Two people were aboard an 18-foot Starcraft when the boat's engine died.

Water began washing over the bow and the boat began to sink, according to the Coast Guard.

When rescue personnel from the Painesville Coast Guard station arrived, about a foot and a half of the boat was above the water. The boat remains slightly above water and will be marked to warn other boaters until it is salvaged.

The two boaters were wearing life jackets and were brought to the shore by rescuers. The two boaters suffered mild hypothermia, USCG officials stated.

