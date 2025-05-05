Car slams into gazebo in Sharon Circle

MEDINA, Ohio — A car slammed into a gazebo in Sharon Circle in Medina County this morning.
A white car was driving south on Route 94 when it drove through the park and slammed into the gazebo.
The new gazebo was part of a more than $1 million upgrade to Sharon Circle.
A 68-year-old woman was transported to the hospital from the scene with minor injuries.
There was damage to the vehicle and some damage to the under-construction gazebo.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have played a role in the crash.
The woman was cited for failure to control and seatbelt.