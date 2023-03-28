Louisville, Ohio community comes together to upgrade baseball field for area kids

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — "If you build it, they will come."

We've all heard that iconic phrase from the classic movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

One Northeast Ohio community is putting a literal spin on it.

They've successfully re-vamped an old Louisville, Ohio ball field.

It's all in an effort to give the kids a place to play for the first time in years.

An army of volunteers and workers poured their hearts and souls into the project.

It started with an idea back in November, and it just became a reality.

The folks behind it hope generations of future baseball players will take full advantage of this new community staple and feel inspired to bring change.

"Help bring this baseball field back to life," Paul Riemenschneider, Territory Install Manager for Home Depot said.

Teamwork—can make ANY dream work.

That's exactly what occurred at an abandoned baseball field at the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Louisville, Ohio.

Local parents and workers from Home Depot fanned out across the space, raking and weeding away at the dirt and grass for hours.

"Grass overgrown. Just not playable," TJ Richards, head coach of Ohio Gators in Louisville said.

"It was pretty much grass on all the infield so we've come a long way already," said Riemenschneider.

Volunteers installed new fencing around the infield and outfield.

While others helped build dugouts and a Tuff Shed to store all the necessary equipment.

The idea came about after Reimenschneider was approached by TJ Richards and another local dad who was looking to start a youth baseball team in town.

The problem was they only had the old field as a place to practice for the area kids.

However, they were determined to make it happen one way or another.

"After they told me they were gonna pay for it out of own pocket, I work for Home Depot. And I'm like look—this could be something Home Depot Foundation could take care of," Riemenschneider said.

Riemenschneider applied for a grant through Home Depot's "Team Depot Foundation", and they ended up covering all $13,000 in upgrades.

"It's huge! Great for the community. Great for our team. This will be our own personal field!" Richards said.

Riemenschneider says the community coming together is what Louisville is all about.

"We love to take care of our community, we like to be part of communities and this helps the youth. Our field of dreams so to speak," Riemenschneider said

Despite some recent storm damage, the ball field should be ready ahead of the home opener set for April 20.

For more information on Team Depot, click here.

