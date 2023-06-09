20-year-old riding motorcycle dies after crash in Sagamore Hills Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old man riding a motorcycle dead.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Houghton Road near Walton Road.

According to troopers, an 89-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound from one driveway to another, when she failed to yield and struck the front end of a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle being drove by 20-year-old Mason Ridgley.

Ridgley was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercury was not injured.

Authorities said that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in this crash.

