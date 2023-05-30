Norton Police officer assaulted while sitting in cruiser

Watch Now
WCPO
<p>File photo</p>
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 11:39:50-04

A Norton Police officer is recovering after he was assaulted while sitting inside his police cruiser, according to police.

Authorities said the officer was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot in the 5200 block of Wooster Road West on Sunday when he was approached by a man. According to authorities, the man came to the driver's side window and assaulted the officer.

The officer was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was arrested and has been charged with felonious assault.

