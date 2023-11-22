Summit County man gives thanks after beating pancreatic cancer

This Thanksgiving, a story of finding hope when the facts and figures are stacked against you.

Of the 64,050 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, a staggering 50,550 of them will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank sat down with a Summit County man who is beating the odds, and is now a beacon of light for those dealing with what is a very dark diagnosis.

It was Halloween 2021 when Tom Yoder got the news that he had pancreatic cancer.

"I got a bad break, I got a cancer nobody wants," said Yoder.

The diagnosis came just 36 hours after he was admitted to the emergency room after doctors initially came up short with what was wrong.

“They basically couldn't find anything and said let's monitor and my wife said that's not good enough. I did not have most of the symptoms that are typical with pancreatic cancer," said Yoder.

The odds at the time for the then 67-year-old grandfather of nine were not great.

"Somewhere between 5 and 10% that I would be a year, 18 months, two years," said Yoder.

Yoder said he and his family took a day to be sad, but then it was time to fight.

"When you get a diagnosis like this you never give up," said Yoder.

Yoder had surgery shortly after his diagnosis.

"I think that saved my life," said Yoder.

Despite enduring 12 intense treatments of chemotherapy, Yoder never stopped moving.

"I did 17,000 steps a day during chemo, I was out walking our dog in the snow, and doing snowblower on the day I came home from chemo," said Yoder.

Early on in his journey, Yoder said he heard stories of people who were also dealt that same "bad break" and found a way to beating the odds.

"I know so and so that had pancreatic cancer and they're still alive ten years later," said Yoder.

That hope he said helped on those darkest days when it was hard to fight off those stark reminders from doctors.

"We're going to do this treatment, after that we don't have anything else for you. This is the only thing we got for this cancer," said Yoder.

Today, Yoder is not only surviving, but also thriving.

"Each day is a gift. There are so many things that I have been able to do that I never imagined I would," said Yoder.

Things like seeing his one granddaughter graduate high school and completing a bike ride across Iowa this summer.

"500 and some miles in seven days," said Yoder.

Right now, Yoder is checking off states in his mission to visit all 50.

"You don't know what tomorrow holds," said Yoder.

The trek is part of his bucket list that initially had a shorter timeline.

"I've turned that bucket list into 18-24 months," said Yoder.

Last month, Yoder had a new scan with his oncologist, and it was clear.

"He said two years is a pretty big deal with this cancer because 80% of recurrence happens in the first two years," said Yoder.

This January, Yoder will celebrate another major milestone when he turns 70.

He said he never thought that was going to be a reality after his diagnosis.

"People with this cancer don't typically live as long as I have," said Yoder.

Yoder wants to show others who find themselves in his shoes that it is possible to beat back a disease that is so determined to take you out.

"I'm liking my odds a lot better than 5-10%. I've been appreciative, and I've tried to leave a legacy for my grandchildren," said Yoder.