21-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Wayne County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 near Wenger Road.

According to troopers, a 42-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango, when she slowed to make a left turn.

Jackson Fimple, 21, was riding his red 2000 Harley Davidson Road King when he failed to "maintain an assured clear distance" and struck the SUV, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Fimple was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the grassy median.

He was transported to the hospital but died in the ambulance on the way.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Troopers said they believe impairment is a contributing factor to the crash.