Possible fake police officer reported in Wayne County

There could be another fake police officer patrolling the streets of Northeast Ohio.
Posted at 7:11 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 07:11:06-04

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said there have been three incidents in the past three days where drivers were pulled over by someone that they didn't feel was a police officer.

They believe the impostor is attempting to lure women.

The suspected fake officer is driving a dark sedan with a spotlight, and red and blue lights in the visor, and is wearing a uniform with the word "Sheriff" across the chest.

If you think you've been stopped by a possible fake police officer, call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 330-264-3333.264-3333

Just a few weeks ago, fake police officers were pulling people over in Cleveland and robbing them.

Police arrested one person they say was driving one of the vehicles used in those fake stops.

They are still looking for three other people.

