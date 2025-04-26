Ohio State Buckeye JT Tuimoloau selected by Indianapolis Colts as No. 45 overall pick

Ohio State Buckeye Edge JT Tuimoloau was selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 45 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tuimoloau finished his senior season with 35 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles and 12.5 total sacks.

The Edgewood, WA native was part of the team that won Ohio State its ninth championship title.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

