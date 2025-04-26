Watch Now
Ohio State Buckeye JT Tuimoloau selected by Indianapolis Colts as No. 45 overall pick

Jacob Kupferman/AP
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates after defeating Notre Dame during the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Ohio State Buckeye Edge JT Tuimoloau was selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 45 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tuimoloau finished his senior season with 35 solo tackles, 26 assisted tackles and 12.5 total sacks.

The Edgewood, WA native was part of the team that won Ohio State its ninth championship title.

