Overnight crash leaves 25-year-old woman dead in Wayne County

An overnight crash in Wayne County left a 25-year-old woman dead Sunday, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This marked the first fatal crash of the year in Wayne.

An "iPhone Crash Alert" notified OSHP of a crash on Hackett Road around 12:30 a.m.

Troopers said a pickup truck lost control on a road filled with ice, went off the road, hit a ditch and turned on its side.

Three people were struck in the truck, and police said none of them were wearing a seatbelt.

The 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

OHSP said alcohol was a factor in the crash.