Pedestrian killed in Lorain on West 21st Street

A 30-year-old man walking on West 21st Street near the State Route 611 split in Lorain died Monday evening after he was struck by a car.

According to a news release from the Lorain Police Department, the pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Saurez-Rodriguez.

Police said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m., when a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 21-year-old man, struck Saurez-Rodriguez in the westbound lane as he was walking on the roadway. EMS responded to the scene, and Saurez-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. However, "rain was reported as a contributing weather condition at the time" of the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Michael Bohaty at 440-204-2179.

