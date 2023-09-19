Photos: News 5 anchors and community celebrate how ‘We Follow Through’ at Browns game watch party

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Mark Johnson, Rob Powers and Danita Harris in front of a bunch of guests at the "We Follow Through" event. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

News 5 takes over the Rock Hall. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

A guest at the News 5 "We Follow Through" event. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Dalaun Dilliard and a guest at the "We Follow Through" event. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mike Brookbank and a guest. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Danita Harris and a guest. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Guests at the "We Follow Through" event at the Rock Hall. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

A guest at the News 5 event at the Rock Hall. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mike Brookbank meeting with guests at the Rock Hall. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mark Johnson, Rob Powers and Danita Harris. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Danita Harris talking with guests at the Rock Hall. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

The News 5 "We Follow Through" event at the Rock Hall. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Rob Powers talking with guests at the "We Follow Through" event. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Danita Harris speaking with a guest. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mike Brookbank and Danita Harris posing for a photo with a guest. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mark Johnson posing for a photo with two guests. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mark Johnson being Mark Johnson Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Mark Johnson, Danita Harris and Rob Powers. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Guests at News 5's "We Follow Through" event. Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland

Prev 1 / Ad Next