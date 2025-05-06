Polls are now open for the May 6 primary election. Here's what you need to know to vote.

Today is the May 6 Primary Election for the State of Ohio. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Here's a list of things you need to know to cast your ballot.

What's on the ballot?

Depending on the county where you live, you could see levies for schools, police and fire departments, or local liquor options.

There is a single statewide race that will appear on the ballot regardless of the county where you reside. It's for Issue 2, a constitutional amendment to support local infrastructure projects.

Watch more:

Election Day is next week. Here's what Issue 2 on Ohio's ballot means.

RELATED: Election Day is almost here. Here's what Issue 2 on Ohio's ballot means.

Where to vote

Click here to find your polling location.

Voter identification

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport or a military ID.

You can no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck, or other government document; or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages:

