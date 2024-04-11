Say Yes to The Prom Dress gives Cleveland teens a chance to go to prom

CLEVELAND — As the excitement for prom season mounts among high schoolers, so does the pressure to look the part.

The dresses, the shoes, the hairdos - it all adds up. For many students, attending prom is a cherished rite of passage, but for others, the financial burden can be overwhelming.

In response to this challenge, Cleveland Pearls and Woman Up Cleveland have joined forces to make prom dreams a reality for those who may not have the means to afford it.

Through their upcoming event, "SAY YES TO THE PROM DRESS," scheduled for April 13, local high school students will have the opportunity to select dresses and accessories completely free of charge.

It's all taking place at the Malachi Center.

Brittney Smith, founder of Cleveland Pearls, shared her motivation behind the initiative, citing stories of girls who had foregone attending prom due to the lack of a dress.

"We've heard stories of girls that have decided not to go to prom because they didn't have a prom dress," she said, reflecting on the significance of providing this opportunity.

The event, fueled by community donations, aims to offer a comprehensive shopping experience for attendees.

With over 100 dresses of various sizes and styles, along with shoes and accessories, organizers hope to make every girl feel like the belle of the ball, even if just for one night.

Jillian Jaroszewicz, an intern with Woman Up Cleveland, expressed her excitement for the event, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that every girl feels special on prom night.

"It's important for everyone to feel like that," she said.

In addition to accepting gently used prom items, the organizers are also welcoming monetary donations to purchase essential items for the event.

Any remaining dresses will be donated to Cleveland Pearls to continue supporting their mission beyond prom season.

The event will have giveaways, photo ops, snacks, and other surprises and is completely free to anyone who wants to attend.

You don't have to register for the event, though it is encouraged. Click HEREfor registration.