Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSolar Eclipse 2024

Actions

Cleveland Clinic says goal is to avoid 'any disruptions in patient care' on eclipse day

Cleveland Clinic
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEWS
Cleveland Clinic
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 12:32:01-04

The total solar eclipse is only a few days away, and you might be wondering what to do if you have a doctor's appointment or medical emergency.

The Cleveland Clinic announced that all facilities will be open business as usual.

Scheduled appointments and emergency services will be available for all patients.

The clinic is asking all patients to contact their doctors about any changes to their appointments or travel delays.

They are asking all patients to plan on giving themselves extra time ahead of their appointments due to any travel delays.

Cleveland Clinic parking lots will only be open for patients, caregivers and visitors.

"The goal is to avoid any disruptions in patient care on April 8. The support and cooperation of the community leading up to and during the total solar eclipse is appreciated," the clinic said in a statement.

Make sure you wear your eclipse glasses on April 8 to avoid any eye injuries.

Here's why you need special glasses to watch April's total solar eclipse

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!