Cleveland Clinic says goal is to avoid 'any disruptions in patient care' on eclipse day

The total solar eclipse is only a few days away, and you might be wondering what to do if you have a doctor's appointment or medical emergency.

The Cleveland Clinic announced that all facilities will be open business as usual.

Scheduled appointments and emergency services will be available for all patients.

The clinic is asking all patients to contact their doctors about any changes to their appointments or travel delays.

They are asking all patients to plan on giving themselves extra time ahead of their appointments due to any travel delays.

Cleveland Clinic parking lots will only be open for patients, caregivers and visitors.

"The goal is to avoid any disruptions in patient care on April 8. The support and cooperation of the community leading up to and during the total solar eclipse is appreciated," the clinic said in a statement.

Make sure you wear your eclipse glasses on April 8 to avoid any eye injuries.