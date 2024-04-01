How to get free eclipse glasses on Tuesday from Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson

News 5 is teaming up with Wayside Furniture in Akron to provide free eclipse glasses to viewers.

On Tuesday, from 5-6:30 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson will be handing out the glasses at the Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road in Akron.

WEWS

On Wednesday, Good Morning Cleveland anchors Tiffany Tarpley and Mike Brookbank and Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill will be passing out glasses at the Science Center in downtown from 10 a.m. until noon.

If you've already bought eclipse glasses, make sure they are real.