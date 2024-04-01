Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSolar Eclipse 2024

Actions

How to get free eclipse glasses on Tuesday from Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson

News 5 and Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson are teaming up with Wayside Furniture in Akron to provide free eclipse glasses to viewers.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 11:24:08-04

News 5 is teaming up with Wayside Furniture in Akron to provide free eclipse glasses to viewers.

On Tuesday, from 5-6:30 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson will be handing out the glasses at the Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road in Akron.

mark johnson.jpg

On Wednesday, Good Morning Cleveland anchors Tiffany Tarpley and Mike Brookbank and Power of 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill will be passing out glasses at the Science Center in downtown from 10 a.m. until noon.

If you've already bought eclipse glasses, make sure they are real.

How to tell real eclipse glasses from dangerous fakes

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN! Click here to get all your eclipse questions answered!