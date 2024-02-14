The countdown to the Solar Eclipse is on, here's what to expect at Eclipse Fest

We are now less than eight weeks away from the total solar eclipse.

On Tuesday, the Great Lakes Science Center, the NASA Glenn Research Center and the Cleveland Orchestra gave the media a preview of Eclipse Fest.

The festival, taking place April 6-8, is a free event that’s both a celebration and an educational experience.

“We’ll have exhibits, hands-on activities, astronauts signing autographs and engaging with the public. It will be a great event. People should come out and join us. As I mentioned this is the only city in the path of totality with a NASA visitors center so its a great opportunity," said Jan Wittry, News Chief for the NASA Glenn Research Center.

Click herefor a list of eclipse events happening around Northeast Ohio.