The sun and moon aren’t all you’ll be able to see during the eclipse

While everyone will be looking up to see the moon completely blocking the sun at about 3 p.m. on April 8, News 5’s Mark Johnson explains there are several bonus celestial sights to see at that time.

As we reach totality and Northeast Ohio and the skies go dark, we’ll also be able to see a celestial show during the eclipse. Two planets — Venus and Jupiter — will be clearly visible, but that’s not all.

If you have a pair of binoculars or a telescope, you may even get to see Comet 12P, which will be visible in the sky right near Jupiter.

The eclipse will bring four astronomical viewing opportunities for the price of one!

Be safe when viewing. However, the only time it is safe to look at the sun without eclipse glasses is during that brief window of totality when the moon completely obscures the sun, and looking at the sun at any other time, especially with binoculars or another view magnifier, can quickly cause severe damage to your eyes.

Check out the safety section on our Total Solar Eclipse 2024 page for more information.