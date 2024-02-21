These state parks in Ohio will be in or near totality during the solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is a little more than a month away, and if you haven't made any plans yet, now would be the perfect time to get prepared — perhaps by planning a trip to a state park.

If you're looking for a place to watch Northeast Ohio go dark, the following state parks will be in or near the path of totality:



Alum Creek State Park

Buck Creek State Park

Delaware State Park

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range

Wildlife District Three Akron Office

East Harbor State Park

Findley State Park

Geneva State Park

Grand Lake State Park

Grand Lake St Marys State Fish Hatchery

Headlands Beach State Park

Hueston Woods State Park

Indian Lake State Park

John Bryan State Park

Kiser Lake State Park

Lake Loramie State Park

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Visitor Center

Maumee Bay State Park

Mohican State Park

Mosquito Lake State Park

Mt. Gilead State Park

Portage Lakes State Park

Punderson State Park

Pymatuning State Park

Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range

Sycamore State Park

West Branch State Park

Wingfoot Lake State Park

“This total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our parks and wildlife areas will allow people to be surrounded by the state’s natural wonders as people take in the eclipse.”

There are still a few camping spots available but they are selling out quickly.

