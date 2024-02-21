These state parks in Ohio will be in or near totality during the solar eclipse

The solar eclipse is a little more than a month away, and if you haven't made any plans yet, now would be the perfect time to get prepared — perhaps by planning a trip to a state park.
If you're looking for a place to watch Northeast Ohio go dark, the following state parks will be in or near the path of totality:
- Alum Creek State Park
- Buck Creek State Park
- Delaware State Park
- Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range
- Wildlife District Three Akron Office
- East Harbor State Park
- Findley State Park
- Geneva State Park
- Grand Lake State Park
- Grand Lake St Marys State Fish Hatchery
- Headlands Beach State Park
- Hueston Woods State Park
- Indian Lake State Park
- John Bryan State Park
- Kiser Lake State Park
- Lake Loramie State Park
- Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and Visitor Center
- Maumee Bay State Park
- Mohican State Park
- Mosquito Lake State Park
- Mt. Gilead State Park
- Portage Lakes State Park
- Punderson State Park
- Pymatuning State Park
- Spring Valley Wildlife Area Shooting Range
- Sycamore State Park
- West Branch State Park
- Wingfoot Lake State Park
“This total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our parks and wildlife areas will allow people to be surrounded by the state’s natural wonders as people take in the eclipse.”
There are still a few camping spots available but they are selling out quickly.
