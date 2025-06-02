Summit County holding 'Outsmart the Scam' event

Summit County will be hosting an "Outsmart the Scam" workshop next weekend to help residents recognize and prevent scams.

The workshop will be held on June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Barberton Middle School, located at 477 4th St. NW in Barberton.

There will be breakout sessions on the basics of navigating the digital world, elevating your digital skills, and exploring advanced technology.

Following the sessions, an optional Q&A is available for those who prefer a more one-on-one experience.

You can preregister for the workshop, but registration isn't required to attend. However, if you do preregister, you will be entered into a drawing to win four tickets to the Akron Zoo.

