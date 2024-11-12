Thieves target more than 20 vehicles in 24 hours on CSU campus

CLEVELAND — Police at Cleveland State University are increasing patrols following a string of car break-ins and vehicle thefts on campus over the weekend.

The university says more than 20 cars were targeted in 24 hours starting early Sunday morning. The majority of the crimes were committed at the South Garage on Carnegie Avenue and in a nearby parking lot.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot of vehicle break-ins and thefts since last year. We’ve had quite an increase from what we’re used to,” said CSU Police Chief Beverly Pettrey.

The chief believes a social media trend demonstrating how to steal Kias and Hyundais is to blame for the increase. She said at least two of those cars were stolen from campus over the weekend. Both were recovered. The thieves broke into a variety of other vehicle brands around the same time.

News 5 Cleveland CSU junior Stephen Simpson removes a steering wheel lock from his Hyundai.

“I never leave my wheel lock anymore. I always have it, whether it be at my girlfriend’s house, on campus or even at my apartment. That’s just how it makes me feel now. I’m actually thinking about selling my car now too,” said Stephen Simpson, a CSU junior who regularly parks in the South Garage.

Simpson’s Hyundai was not affected by the latest string of break-ins, but he’s been extra cautious since thieves attempted to steal the car from outside his girlfriend’s West Side home in late September.

“When I was going home I saw that the window was smashed, and they tried to take the cover over the ignition off,” he recalled.

Provided by Stephen Simpson A plastic bag covers a window broken during an attempted theft of Stephen Simpson's Hyundai.

He shared photos of the smashed rear window and demonstrated how the steering column cover was still loose. Fortunately, no belongings were stolen, and the would-be thieves did not successfully steal the car.

“That night [the police] said my car was the fourth report they had. And they just took the report over the phone,” Simpson said.

At least 19 cars were broken into on CSU’s campus early Sunday into Monday. Two others were stolen.

“We believe it’s the same folks,” Pettrey said.

She explained officers have increased patrols of parking lots and garages on campus. The department also uses a mobile camera unit to deter crime. In addition to the proactive approach from CSU police, she also recommends drivers make their vehicles less attractive to would-be thieves.

“Keep your car as clean as possible, like it looked when you first bought it — nothing’s in it,” Pettrey said. “Don’t even leave your cell phone charger plugged in or loose change in a cupholder.”

She said Cleveland police arrested at least one suspect connected to the on-campus crimes. That person is not affiliated with the university.

CSU offers a 24/7 safety escort service to students. The university asks anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it immediately by calling 216-687-2020, dialing 911 asking for CSU Police or reporting incidents through the RAVE Guardian app.