Tickets to Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad North Pole Adventure go on sale Wednesday

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad North Pole Adventure returns this holiday season, and tickets go on sale this week.

Tickets go fast, so make sure to mark your calendar. You can grab them by CLICKING HERE on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The adventure is a 26-mile round trip through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park that takes around an hour and a half. It's a trip the entire family can enjoy.

"Santa and his elves can't wait to welcome everyone aboard for an extraordinary experience filled with wonder and joy," the CVSR said.