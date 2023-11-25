AVON, Ohio — Inside this 3,100-square-foot home in Avon, Kayla Webb says the goal is to make wishes come true.

Tours now available for Home for the Holidays' house in Avon

“The proceeds from this home benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and our wish kids,” said Kayla Webb, who’s the Market Director of Advancement for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Webb says this is the earliest a home has been completed, thanks to the work from Darren Mancuso at Mancuso Homes.

Make-A-Wish home built in record time

“Over 40 suppliers and vendors came together to make this happen,” said Mancuso Homes President Darren Mancuso. “To be able to make such a big impact and help so many children, we’re very thankful.”

Now, the two-story style home can be shown to guests like Mary Dragon.

She stopped by to tour the Cleveland Home Builder’s Association’s Home for the Holiday’s House on Saturday and plans on buying three tickets due to her own personal experience.

“43 years ago, I gave birth 10 weeks early to a daughter, Melanie Dragon, who is developmentally delayed, and it’s been a long journey. She’s healthy now and has been for years but Make-A-Wish reaches out to those families in need," said Mary Dragon.

In the past three years, Webb says the HBA has raised more than half a billion dollars through their Home for the Holidays.

Webb hopes this number will grow even more to support more Wish Kids.

“We know that our wishes are life-changing for wish kids,” said Webb. “They provide strength, hope and joy for wish kids and their families who are battling critical illnesses.”

Daily tours are available until Dec. 31st.

For more information on hours and where to purchase your ticket, click here.