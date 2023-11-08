Two people in Halloween masks rob postal carrier in Cleveland Heights, USPS says

A postal carrier in Cleveland Heights was robbed Tuesday afternoon by two people wearing Halloween masks, according to information from the U.S. Postal Inspector in Cleveland.

The armed robbery occurred at about 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 7 near the 600 block of Quilliams Road in Cleveland Heights, said U.S. Postal Inspector Ian Ortega. His department is investigating the matter alongside the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

Ortega described the two armed robbers as young, thin Black males wearing pumpkin and skull Halloween masks. Their vehicle was described as a blue Toyota Camry.

The carrier was not harmed in the robbery.

The Inspection Service cannot provide any other details as the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement.” Ortega said all information will be kept confidential.