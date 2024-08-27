Vaping & Entering: 2 arrested for break-in at vape shop on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Two suspects were taken into custody after Smoke Land, a vape shop near the intersection of West 110th Street and Detroit Avenue, was broken into on Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., News 5's overnight photographer Mike Vielhaber was on the scene and witnessed two individuals being walked out of the shop by Cleveland Police officers.

The front door that they came out of had broken glass.

News 5 is working to learn more information.