Avon Lake improves biker, road safety across community in honor of Randy Knilans

AVON LAKE, Ohio — They say a picture is worth a thousand words; so, when it comes to the memory of Randy Knilans, Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka hopes their tribute to him will leave a lasting impact on the community.

“I think every time people drive by the signs, I know I will, I will think of Randy,” said Mayor Greg Zilka of Avon Lake.

In June 2019, Randy lost his life when he got hit and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike down Lake Road.



The mayor tells News 5 he understands death is a part of life, but he says Avon Lake suffered a deep loss when they learned what happened.

“Just was shocking to the whole community,” said Zilka.

Four years later, the mayor says the city has not forgotten about Knilans and the work he did.

“A public servant, cared about the community. Cared about his family and cared about bike safety,” said Zilka.

Because of his passion for biking, the city completed more than $3 million in road repairs by widening bike lanes to make them safer.

Crews also redid the crossing signals along Lake Road.

“We hope that we’re going to have a better recognition of and understanding of bike safety,” said Zilka.

This kind act from the city is one Patty Knilans did not expect, but she says she’s grateful and proud her late husband is being honored.

“It just shows that the common everyday guy can have an impact on his community,” said Knilans.

More importantly, Knilans hopes the city’s actions increase awareness for biker safety, while also recognizing the legacy her husband built.

“I think it sends a message to his friends, his family, his children, his grandkids that the normal everyday guy can have an impact on the community in a very profound way and whether it’s through his death or the way he lived his life. I think it’s important that he be recognized,” said Knilans.

In addition to the road repairs, the city will also unveil three signs dedicated to Randy Knilans at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Old Firehouse on Avon Belden Road.

Upon scanning the QR code, the mayor says these postings will give people background information on what happened as well as a biography of Knilans and the work he did in the community.

These signs will then eventually be placed at Veterans Park, the Bay Village - Avon Lake Line, and Miller Road Park.