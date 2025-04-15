Watch Now
'I hope I never go through that again': Man celebrates 91st birthday after rebuilding from tornado damage

News 5 Cleveland
Vic Harder’s family farm has become a showcase for Mother Nature’s beauty. It’s home to trees, flowers, animals who run on the ground and those that fly in the air. But the family can attest to Mother Nature’s power as well.

Twenty-two months ago, an EF-2 tornado was on the ground just outside Oak Harbor, ripping apart everything in its path, including the Harder family home. 

89-year-old tornado survivor optimistic about rebuilding progress

RELATED:'We are moving right along': 89-year-old tornado survivor optimistic about rebuilding progress

"We got into the hallway, and everything was just a mess. The roof was all gone.”  

Vic rebuilt, and he’s been back inside the house for a while now, so on April 15, he was able to welcome family and friends for his 91st birthday. “I guess I’m just supposed to be a little older.”     

As we enter another severe weather season, Vic’s advice for others is to be prepared and keep your family safe. On his birthday, Vic admits he’s seen a lot. But that tornado takes the cake.

“I hope I never go through that again.”

