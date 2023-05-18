In-person high tea event resumes with students at Akron Woman’s City Club

We are following through on the next chapter of the Akron Woman's City Club and its community partnerships.

We visited the club earlier this year as it celebrated 100 years, marking a milestone for one of the oldest and largest clubs for women in America.

That is when News 5 learned about the unique partnership with Helen Arnold CLC.

The ladies of the club host fifth-grade girls from elementary school. They treat them to high tea in the beautiful and historic clubhouse.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

And Thursday, News 5 visited again because it was the first time since the pandemic that everyone was back together in person for the special event, which also included Barber CLC.

It is a tradition that caps off a year of etiquette training for young women and provides a meaningful experience for them as they get dressed up, wear fabulous fascinators they designed, and are treated like princesses for the day.

Mike Harris | News 5 Cleveland

On another positive note, the Akron Woman's City Club says membership is up, and so is their outlook. Part of the story earlier this year included the club's efforts to turn things around after a significant hit from the pandemic.

Perhaps one day, some of the young girls in attendance Thursday will become club members and treat the next generation to high tea.