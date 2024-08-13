Ohio's hotels experience staffing shortages, but locally, things aren't as bad as they seem

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For years, News 5 has covered the struggles of the hospitality and restaurant industry as it works to regain its footing.

A recent national survey shows staffing challenges still exist—despite the fact that we have moved out of the pandemic.

As of June, 76% of hotels in Ohio reported staffing shortages.

Direct hotel employment is expected to be approximately 5,000 positions fewer at the end of this year compared to 2019.

Hotel and restaurant management are actively working to bridge the gap.

When it comes to retaining talent, there are challenges.

But officials say there is a formula in place that appears to be bringing results.

Job opportunities coupled with higher wages, flexibility and better benefits—they say, are all part of the solution.

Here in Cleveland, the future is positive.

Shaquille Hairston finds he's most fulfilled when he's serving others.

"My life's mission on the earth is to help people, and this is a great way to do so," Shaquille Hairston, Hilton Cleveland Downtown employee, said.

He finds true joy in working the front desk at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.

When COVID hit, though, he briefly switched careers and worked in healthcare.

But he ultimately returned to his hospitality roots.

"It didn't feel like home there and here it feels like home," Hairston said.

It's a trend that General Manager of the Hilton Cleveland Downtown Tammy Leblanc has grappled with for the last four years—employees coming and going.

Her goal is to reel back in the talent that left and continue to recruit more prospective employees with a wide range of openings, from guest services to marketing to event planning.

She says there are plenty of jobs out there.

A clear shift is occurring for the better.

"80 openings at one point (we had) back in February and currently we have maybe about 10 open positions which is really great,"

As News 5 Followed-Through, Leblanc says the collaborative hiring fair a few months back in downtown Cleveland with other hospitality groups helped tremendously.

She says a hiring spree is underway industry-wide.

"We've had over 160 individuals come in, talk to us. Many of which applied," Leblanc said.

Current data shows the average open positions within hotels are running at about 13% which is roughly seven job openings per property.

Tapping into a younger workforce that is once again opting out of a four-year traditional college degree is playing a major factor in the hiring process as well.

Joe Savarise, President and CEO of Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association, says the industry is making a coming back.

There are growing signs of interest—especially with the next generation that is in high school and entering college.

They're eager to travel, immerse themselves in culture and climb the industry ladder.

"There's opportunity for growth, great benefits, continuing education. Our wage rates continue to climb and are accelerating faster than we see in other industries," Savarise said.

"One of the initiatives that we're working on currently is through the secondary school programs and getting the youth at that time working with a guidance counselor to say --we have amazing opportunities," Leblanc said.

Wages start at around $20 per hour, depending on the position within the hotel and the applicant's degree of experience.

On the restaurant side of things, Laurie Torres, Owner of Mallorca in Downtown Cleveland and President of the Cleveland Independents, says it's no longer a challenge finding and hiring solid employees.

The larger issue she and many others are experiencing is inflation.

"But it has affected the number of hours that you can give people, and a lot of people have less shifts now than they did before just because of that," Torres said.

She says times are changing, but publicizing the perks of the hospitality and restaurant industry in conjunction with Destination Cleveland's marketing is helping spike interest in a fast-paced career where you leave with cash in your pocket each night.

"You can make, you know, $28-$30 up to $75 an hour with tips if you are a go-getter and that is not an overstatement, you know, servers make good money depending on the night," Torres said.

Torres says the landscape of downtown has changed drastically in recent years.

Destination Cleveland plays such an important part in cross-marketing with events, concerts and plays, she says.

She believes Sherwin-Williams' new facility downtown will play a major part in boosting business.

Another hiring fair is planned for the near future with Destination Cleveland and several hotels and restaurants.