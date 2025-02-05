You can now use Ohio Mobile ID at Cleveland Hopkins Airport TSA checkpoints

CLEVELAND — In a move aimed at streamlining the airport security process and embracing digital innovation, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced that digital driver's licenses and state identification cards in Apple Wallet will be accepted at TSA checkpoints.

To use this technology, travelers must have a valid and readable driver's license, an iPhone 8 or later or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Ohio Federal Security said it is excited about this new option being available to travelers.

“Technology solutions such as mobile driver’s licenses enhance airport security, reduce touch points, and provide greater privacy protections to individuals at TSA checkpoints,” TSA Ohio Federal Security Director Don Barker said. “We’re pleased that Cleveland Hopkins is now among the growing list of airports nationwide that accept mobile driver’s licenses, and we hope passengers continue to take advantage of this convenient option.”

Cleveland Hopkins also said accepting digital identification cards is part of an upcoming multi-phase Cleveland Terminal Modernization Development Program. The program aims to elevate the passenger travel experience by extensively transforming the airport's terminal and related facilities. It is expected to start in July, the airport's 100th anniversary.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how to add an Ohio Mobile ID to your Apple Wallet and how to present it to TSA.