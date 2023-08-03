Watch Now

ABC News Live: Former President Trump being arraigned on charges connected to Jan. 6 investigation

Seth Wenig/AP
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump surrendered to authorities ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 15:30:43-04

Former President Donald Trump is in Washington, D.C., for his third arraignment this year. Trump was seen boarding his private jet in New Jersey and departing around 2 p.m. for Washington, D.C.

Trump is due in federal court at 4 p.m. to be arraigned on four felony counts, all tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

ABC News is broadcasting a special report on the historic arraignment beginning at 3 p.m. Watch live below:

You can also watch the stream from ABC News below:

