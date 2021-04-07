Jill Biden to focus on employment, education for military families and veterans

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden is announcing the next chapter in a military family-focused support program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama initially led during the Obama administration.

She will relaunch the Joining Forces initiative to focus on employment for military families, education for the more than 2 million children with enlisted parents, and the health and well-being of these families, according to reports of her planned remarks.

After a virtual meeting with military families and advocates, she will tour the Military OneSource call center, a Department of Defense program that provides 24/7 support to military service members and their families.

Biden plans to have Joining Forces work with employers to create flexible, transferable and remote job opportunities for military spouses. She also will call on civilian mental health service providers to ensure military families, caregivers and veterans have access to the services they need.

The first lady has brought attention to military families during several virtual and in-person events, including touring bases in Washington state, and joining a town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci to urge military members and veterans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.