The House Jan. 6 Commission will hold its third of eight hearings Thursday after a one-day postponement. ABC News coverage of the hearing begins at 1 p.m.

Watch the hearing live in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Thursday’s hearing will focus on the pressure Vice President Mike Pence faced from President Donald Trump to reject electors during the counting of Electoral College votes.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 Commission’s third hearing focuses on pressure Pence faced