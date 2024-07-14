What the shooting at Trump's rally means for security at the upcoming RNC

A tragedy happened Saturday night when shots rang out at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

One person in the crowd was killed, and two other people are in critical condition, according to the Butler County District Attorney.

The violence comes just a day before the Republican National Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Our Scripps News political team is in Milwaukee and reports security is being ramped up inside the Fiserv Forum, an arena in Downtown Milwaukee where the RNC is set to take place starting this week.

Scripps News Chief Political Correspondent Joe St. George spoke with News 5 about preparations underway in Milwaukee.

How the attempted assassination of former President Trump affect the RNC?

The former president was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service as shots rang out. Trump is now recovering in New Jersey. His team says he is doing fine after being shot in the ear.

RELATED: Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed

Authorities say 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was responsible for the attack.

RELATED: What is known about the suspected shooter at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania