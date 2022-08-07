Watch Now
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden waves as he walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 9:41 AM, Aug 07, 2022
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden has left the White House for the first time since becoming infected last month.

He's settling in for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware.

The president tested negative Saturday and Sunday, according to his doctor, clearing the way for him to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus.

“I’m feeling great,” Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House for the flight to Delaware.

The Bidens are expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach.

During his isolation in the White House residence, the first lady remained in Delaware.

