Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed

items.[0].image.alt
Hiro Komae/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Nuclear reactors of No. 5, center left, and 6 look over tanks storing water that was treated but still radioactive, at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday, Oct. 17 visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant and said a planned disposal of the massive wastewater stored on the complex cannot be delayed and that his government will explain the safety of the project with scientific evidence to gain understanding from local residents. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, file)
Japan Fukushima
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 11:35:59-04

TOKYO — Japan's new prime minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant and said a planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the complex cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.

Fumio Kishida was speaking Sunday during his first tour of the facility since taking office.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

Japanese officials say disposal of the water is indispensable for the plant cleanup, and that its release into the ocean is the most realistic option.

The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.