Mourners to gather in Memphis for Tyre Nichols' funeral

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy a the funeral, which will also be attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, said Harris spoke to Nichols' parents on Tuesday for more than a half hour and was personally invited to attend the services.

During a press conference Tuesday night, Sharpton joined the Nichols family at the Church of God in Christ World Headquarters in Memphis. They called for police reform and thanked supporters for participating in peaceful protests following the release of the police videos, which showed officers beating Nichols.

Five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith, were fired from the force and charged with second-degree.

Several other officers and emergency personnel who responded to the scene have also been relieved of duty.

