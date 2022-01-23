Watch
Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Police lights
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 08:46:50-05

HOUSTON — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy.

The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable's office for about 12 and a half years.

He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
