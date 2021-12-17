Democratic state Rep. Jeffrey Crossman launches Ohio AG bid

COLUMBUS — A Democrat who helped lead the effort to expel former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder after his federal indictment in a bribery scheme is running for attorney general.

The 49-year-old Ohio state Rep. Jeffrey Crossman from Parma pledged in a video launching his campaign Thursday to “fight like hell” to clean up corruption in Columbus, if elected.

Crossman said he voted to elect Householder speaker before the then-powerful Republican’s alleged secret activities were known.

Crossman said Republican Attorney General Dave Yost did too little to act against fellow Republicans and that he should have launched his own criminal investigation.