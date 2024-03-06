Meet the Cleveland-area judicial candidates vying for your vote

This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system, and Signal Cleveland. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s Cleveland newsletter, and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook.

Voting in the Cuyahoga County primary election is underway in Cleveland and its surrounding communities in advance of Election Day on March 19. An important part of primary ballots are races for judicial seats on the Common Pleas Court, where elected judges decide outcomes that have the power to change the lives of the people who stand before them.

In preparation for the elections, News 5 partners The Marshall Project and Signal Cleveland put together a guide to judges, with snapshots of candidate profiles. They solicited questions from Clevelanders and posed them to the slate of judicial primary candidates. Below is the complete guide to judges in Cuyahoga County, including the questions asked by the community and the responses provided by the candidates.

View the guide below or click here to see it on The Marshall Project's Cleveland website.

Click here to register to vote in Ohio or update your voter registration information.