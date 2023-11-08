Ohio voters pass Issue 2 to legalize recreational marijuana

Ohio voters approved Issue 2 in a statewide ballot Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, legalizing marijuana recreationally for residents 21 years and older and enabling the state to regulate marijuana production, testing and sales.

What is Issue 2?

Issue 2 enacts a new chapter of the Ohio Revised Code, which permits controlled and regulated sales and use of cannabis for adults 21 and over and establishes the Division of Cannabis Control within the Ohio Department of Commerce, according to the ballot text.

The Division is authorized to regulate, investigate and penalize adult-use cannabis operators, testing laboratories and individuals required to be licensed.

The law legalizes and regulates the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, home grow and use of cannabis by adults at least 21 years old.

The law allows Ohio adults 21 and over to possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis or up to 15 grams of cannabis extract. Individuals are permitted to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at their primary residence or up to 12 at a residence where two or more adults reside.

The sale of cannabis by dispensaries will be taxed at a rate of 10%, in addition to usual sales taxes. The 10% tax will be distributed as follows: 36% to a cannabis social equity and jobs fund, 36% to a host community cannabis facilities fund, 25% to a substance abuse and addiction fund and 3% to a division of cannabis control and tax commission fund.

The law authorizes landlords and employers to prohibit the use of cannabis in certain circumstances and prohibits the operation of a motor vehicle while using or under the influence of cannabis. Combustible use of cannabis is also prohibited while a passenger in a motor vehicle.

You can read a summary and the full text of the law here.

What happens next?

Now that it is passed, the law will become effective in 30 days, and marijuana will be formally legalized for recreational use in Ohio on Dec. 7, 2023.